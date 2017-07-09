Confederate flag to fly again at SC State House – but only for a day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:31 In Jenkinsville, concern over shaky future of nuclear projects Pause 1:43 How SC inmate escaped, later captured 4:53 Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons 1:42 The Southeastern path of the 2017 Total Eclipse 5:47 Drones and cell phones aided in SC prison escape 5:47 SC escape captured in Texas 1:44 Deadly virus prompts free, cheap vaccines in York, Lancaster counties 1:25 Richland investigator recalls tracking 'very violent' SC inmate after first escape 1:18 North Charleston City Mayor Keith Summey says the city 'can't raise your children' 0:37 Watch a North Carolina police officer take the plunge on a slip-and-slide Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The South Carolina Secessionist Party marked the one-year anniversary of the Confederate flag coming down from the South Carolina State House by raising the banner again on a temporary pole, Sunday, July 10, 2016. gmelendez@thestate.com

The South Carolina Secessionist Party marked the one-year anniversary of the Confederate flag coming down from the South Carolina State House by raising the banner again on a temporary pole, Sunday, July 10, 2016. gmelendez@thestate.com