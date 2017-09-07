Road construction on I-77 near Killian Road will be stopped until further notice because of threats from Hurricane Irma. The state transportation agency said Thursday that all nonemergency construction along interstates in South Carolina will be postposed to keep as many lanes open as possible for people fleeing the story.
Road construction on I-77 near Killian Road will be stopped until further notice because of threats from Hurricane Irma. The state transportation agency said Thursday that all nonemergency construction along interstates in South Carolina will be postposed to keep as many lanes open as possible for people fleeing the story. Tim Dominick FILE PHOTOGRAPH
Road construction on I-77 near Killian Road will be stopped until further notice because of threats from Hurricane Irma. The state transportation agency said Thursday that all nonemergency construction along interstates in South Carolina will be postposed to keep as many lanes open as possible for people fleeing the story. Tim Dominick FILE PHOTOGRAPH

Local

Will road construction cramp my escape routes on SC interstates?

Posted by Clif LeBlanc

cleblanc@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 11:55 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Will road construction cramp my escape routes on SC interstates?

All non-emergency construction was stopped Thursday along South Carolina’s interstates to keep open as many lanes as possible as Hurricane Irma chugs in the direction of the state.

The S.C. Department of Transportation issued the announcement around 11 a.m. as drivers head north from Florida – which is in the storm’s cross hairs – and from Georgia.

Private contractors doing work along interstates have been notified to stop until further notice, the agency said. Stretches of I-77 and I-20 in metropolitan Columbia are in the midst of widening. Tall cranes have been used along I-77.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lowering Windsor Lake

Lowering Windsor Lake 0:59

Lowering Windsor Lake
Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 2:34

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters
Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded

View More Video