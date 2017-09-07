Will road construction cramp my escape routes on SC interstates?
All non-emergency construction was stopped Thursday along South Carolina’s interstates to keep open as many lanes as possible as Hurricane Irma chugs in the direction of the state.
The S.C. Department of Transportation issued the announcement around 11 a.m. as drivers head north from Florida – which is in the storm’s cross hairs – and from Georgia.
Private contractors doing work along interstates have been notified to stop until further notice, the agency said. Stretches of I-77 and I-20 in metropolitan Columbia are in the midst of widening. Tall cranes have been used along I-77.
Comments