Hurricane Irma is already causing SC closings and cancellations. Here’s a list so far

With Hurricane Irma expected to hit South Carolina as a major storm by Monday, some schools and other organizations around the state already are announcing closings, cancellations and changes of plans.
The State will continue to update this list.
If you know of any closings, cancellations, delays or other information you think should be on this list, please write to online@thestate.com
Schools
Ben Lippen School (Columbia): Closed Monday.
Berkeley County Schools: Offices and Schools closed Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12. All after-school activities and sporting events scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled. All after-school daycare programs also are canceled Friday.
Charleston County Schools: Closed Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12. All after-school activities including athletics, special events and board meetings are canceled for Thursday.
Charleston School of Law: Closing at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Scheduled to reopen Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 a.m.
Charleston Southern University: Closing at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. All sports events, campus activities and visits are canceled. A mandatory evacuation for all resident students by noon Friday, Sept. 8. Dining hall closing at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The Citadel: All classes, including Citadel Graduate College and evening undergraduate classes after 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, are canceled until further notice. A parade scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, is canceled. The Citadel Memorial Fund Banquet and Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet are postponed.
Claflin University: Closing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. All classes and activities are canceled until further notice.
College of Charleston: All classes and events canceled beginning Friday, Sept. 8. All students must leave campus by 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
Colleton County Schools: Closed Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Columbia International University: Closed Monday, Sept. 11. All sports events, campus activities, and campus visits will be canceled on Monday as well. The campus will remain open with food service limited to residence hall and boarding students. The CIU Soccer team will play Saturday as scheduled.
Dorchester School District Two: Closed Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12. All extra-curricular activities, events, and extended day programs scheduled for Friday through Tuesday are also canceled.
Laurence Manning Academy (Manning): Closed Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12.
MUSC: MUSC University will be closed Friday, September 8 and all official university business is canceled including all classes and clinical rotations. It has not been determined at this time when normal operations will resume
S.C. State University: Closing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. All scheduled programs, activities and events are canceled. All residence halls will close at noon Friday, Sept. 8. All students are encouraged to begin evacuation immediately when the university closes.
Sports
Citadel vs. Presbyterian College football: Game is moved to Clinton, S.C., at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at noon Saturday, Sept. 9.
S.C. State vs. Charleston Southern football: Game scheduled for Sat., Sept. 9, is postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
S.C. State vs. Wingate University women’s soccer: Game scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, is postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
South Carolina vs Jacksonville women’s soccer: Game scheduled for Sun., Sept. 10, at Stone Stadium has been cancelled.
Museums, libraries, parks and other attractions
Charleston-area National Park Service sites: Closed starting Friday, Sept. 8. They include Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor, Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island, the Fort Sumter Visitor Education Center in downtown Charleston and the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in Mount Pleasant.
Congaree National Park: Closing at noon Saturday. Updates at www.nps.gov/cong.
Fort Sumter: All ferry trips canceled starting Thursday, Sept. 7.
Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art (Charleston): Galleries will close Friday, Sept. 8, and hope to reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Events scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, and Tuesday, Sept. 12, have been canceled or rescheduled.
Hunley submarine tours: Closed Saturday and Sunday.
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum: Weekend “9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit” and Sept. 13 preview of Ken Burns and Lynn Novick mini-series “The Vietnam War” are canceled. If an evacuation is ordered, the museum will close. Beginning Friday, Sept. 8, all overnight camping reservations aboard the USS Yorktown are suspended.
Events and meetings
Bike with the Mayor (Columbia): Ride scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, is canceled.
Midlands Food Alliance Farmer/Chef Mashup: Event scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 9, at the same time, same place.
Sustainable Midlands Farm Tour: Event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 30.
WildMayhem Charity Golf Tournament (Blythewood): Event scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, will be rescheduled. Visit www.WildMayhem.com to stay updated on a rain date.
