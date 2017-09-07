Irma track shifts west into Georgia

More Videos 0:59 Lowering Windsor Lake Pause 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:36 Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 1:24 Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 1:42 Carolina Imports enjoys new life on emerging North Main Street 2:43 Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now 1:33 TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri 2:38 Will Muschamp previews Missouri, Tigers' high-powered offense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers/McClatchy

