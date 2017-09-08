Richland County to open first Hurricane Irma emergency shelter Saturday

More Videos 1:58 Building a Chihuly sculpture Pause 1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 1:01 Hurricane Irma: How is the traffic from Charleston to Columbia? 0:32 Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 0:36 Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 1:12 State of emergency declared in Richland County ahead of Hurricane Irma 1:24 Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 1:42 3 Steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:37 Recovering addicts want to help others overcome opioid abuse 0:46 What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning Video Link copy Embed Code copy

State of emergency declared in Richland County ahead of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma's looming impact on South Carolina has prompted Richland County officials to declare a state of emergency and prepare to open the area's first emergency shelter Saturday at Dent Middle School in Columbia. Hurricane Irma's looming impact on South Carolina has prompted Richland County officials to declare a state of emergency and prepare to open the area's first emergency shelter Saturday at Dent Middle School in Columbia. sellis@thestate.com

