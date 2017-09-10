Irma maintains Category 4 wind speeds as it moves toward Florida

More Videos 16:42 Coastal flooding, high winds possible from Hurricane Irma, SC officials say Pause 1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 0:49 What will storm surge do to us? The potential effect of Irma 11:04 SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 10:24 Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project 1:24 Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 0:32 Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy http://www.miamiherald.com/news/article172272987.html Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy http://www.miamiherald.com/news/article172272987.html

Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy http://www.miamiherald.com/news/article172272987.html