How Hurricane Irma is affecting flights at Columbia airport

Six flights from Columbia Metropolitan Airport were canceled Monday while a seventh was delayed as storms created by Hurricane Irma swept across the Southeast.
Three flights each to Charlotte and Atlanta were canceled.
The delayed flight is Delta Airlines 5476, due to depart at 11:18 a.m instead of 9:38 a.m.
Those canceled to Atlanta are Delta flights 5349 at 11:35 a.m., 5455 at 1:55 p.m., and 5421 at 5:27 p.m.
Those canceled to Charlotte are American Airlines flights 5404 at 1:39 p.m., 5162 at 3:35 p.m., and 5273 at 6:52 p.m.
Those impacts were listed on the airport web site.
Overall, Delta has canceled 130 flights so far.
More cancellations are possible as crosswinds make it dangerous for smaller regional aircraft to fly, Delta Airlines said in a statement. In addition, flights originating in Florida because the storm battered that state.
Other flights to Atlanta and Charlotte in late afternoon and at night are still listed to depart on schedule, but cancellations are possible depending on weather, the airlines said.
Flights to other destinations such as Dallas, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., were listed as on time.
Comments