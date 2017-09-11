When will Columbia’s food banks reopen? Where will homeless sleep?

Harvest Hope Food Bank locations in Columbia and Cayce were closed Monday because of the effects of Hurricane Irma but will reopen to serve hungry people on Tuesday, its director said.
“We do anticipate a lot of people coming to us tomorrow,” said Denise Holland, the food bank’s chief executive officer.
Dozens of people who normally receive Meals on Wheels from the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission received enough food on Friday to get them through Tuesday, the commission’s director said Monday.
Homeless adults in Columbia may sleep Monday night at the city’s homeless shelter that normally opens only during winter nights. They also will be served breakfast there on Tuesday.
In addition, the homeless will be served dinner Monday at 5 p.m. at downtown’s Transitions center, which will open its dayroom to as many as 400 homeless people, volunteer and city agencies have announced.
Homeless people must sign up to use the city’s shelter near the city’s downtown water plant, and transportation will be provided, City Hall and the United Way of the Midlands said. No walk-ups will be admitted to the shelter because of the danger of crossing the Huger Street thoroughfare, the agencies said.
Threats of high winds and possible flooding on Monday prompted Harvest Hope to close for the day. But pantries in Columbia and Cayce will reopen no later than 10 a.m. Tuesday, an hour later than usual, Holland said.
Harvest Hope provided about 100,000 pounds of ready-to-eat food and water to volunteer organizations over the weekend, she said. That depleted the food bank’s inventory, but what remains is adequate for Tuesday’s expected demand, Holland said.
All Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center sites closed on Monday, but will resume normal hours Tuesday, the organization that services low-income neighborhoods in North Columbia announced.
Comments