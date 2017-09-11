When will we get back to normal after Irma? Reopenings here

The wave of closings announced as Hurricane Irma approached South Carolina are beginning to reverse.
The State will continue to update this list as more reopenings are announced.
If you know of any rescheduled events or offices that have announced the resumption of normal services, please write to online@thestate.com.
Schools
▪ Aiken County Schools: Opening on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12.
▪ Charleston School of Law: Scheduled to reopen Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 a.m.
▪ The Citadel: Classes and campus events are canceled through Tuesday, Sept. 12. Citadel employees will return to work on Wednesday, if not deemed “essential for recovery efforts” earlier. Barracks for cadets will reopen at 1 p.m. Wednesday, with muster formation scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Classes for cadets and the graduate college resume Thursday, Sept. 14.
▪ Edgefield County Schools: Opening on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12.
▪ Florence County School District 2: Opening on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12
▪ Florence County School District 3: Opening on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12
▪ Florence County School District 5: Opening on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12
▪ Georgetown County Schools: Normal operations will resume Wednesday, Sept. 13.
▪ Lexington School District 1: Opening on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12. Child development classes for 3-year-olds and 4-year-old half-day kindergarten classes will not meet.
▪ Lexington School District 2: Opening on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12. Half-day child development classes are canceled.
▪ Lexington-Richland School District 5: Opening on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12. Breakfast will be provided as usual at all District Five schools.
▪ MUSC: University campus will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Outpatient operations will return to normal on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
▪ Richland School District 2: Opening on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12.
▪ Sumter County Schools: Opening on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12
▪ University of South Carolina: Columbia campus will resume normal operations at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Government
▪ Columbia solid waste pickup: Garbage, recycling and yard trash services will be delayed by one day. Monday’s collection areas will be serviced on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Tuesday’s collection areas will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Overflow garbage can be placed in bags next to the green roll cart. Overflow recycling can be placed in a cardboard box next to the blue roll cart.
▪ Lexington County: All government offices, including libraries, resuming normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
▪ Lexington County jury duty: Prospective jurors who would have reported Monday should report to the Marc H. Westbrook Judicial Center at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. call (803) 785-8420 or (803) 785-2296 after 6:30 p.m. Monday for more information.
▪ Richland County: Government offices will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
▪ Rock Hill School District: A school board work session scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.
▪ S.C. Supreme Court and Calhoun Building: Reopens 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Other services
▪ SAFE Federal Credit Union: Will reopen its Midlands branches for normal operations on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
▪ Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union: All locations close at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. Will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Museums, libraries, parks and other attractions
▪ Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art (Charleston): Plans to reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
▪ Cayce-West Columbia Junior Chamber annual Run For Our Troops 9/11 5K: Event has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 18
▪ Epworth Children’s Home Food Truck Rodeo (Columbia): Event scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 3.
▪ Keep the Midlands Beautiful lower Saluda River cleanup: Event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 21.
▪ Midlands Food Alliance Farmer/Chef Mashup: Event scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 9, at the same time, same place.
▪ Sustainable Midlands Farm Tour: Event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 23.
Comments