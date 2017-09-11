Wind downs trees around Columbia, including onto apartment owned by SC Gov. McMaster

As Tropical Storm Irma’s winds intensified in the Midlands Monday afternoon, trees toppled across Columbia, bringing down power lines, blocking streets and damaging an apartment building owned by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Four University of South Carolina students were displaced when a large tree fell on a small apartment building owned by McMaster in the 600 block of Henderson Street, near the USC campus in downtown Columbia.
Two of the students were moved to temporary housing and two chose to stay in a hotel, university spokesman Jeff Stensland said.
Huge tree has fallen at the 600 block of Henderson Street. Some residents were inside at the time. pic.twitter.com/LHY3TMHUTk— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2017
More than a dozen downed trees were reported across Columbia around midafternoon, according to city officials. Their locations included:
▪ Woodlake Dr./Carter Hill Dr.
▪ Clark St./Florence St.
▪ 637 Henderson St.
▪ 403 King St.
▪ 1521 & 1531 Fairview Rd.
▪ Lyon St./Gervais St.
▪ Trenholm Rd./Gervais St.
▪ 133 Pond Oak
▪ Elmwood Ave. at I26
▪ 1300 Adger Rd.
▪ 3737 Devereaux Rd.
▪ Cypress Street at Maple Street
At least two intersections in the city were without power as of midafternoon: Millwood Avenue at Devine Street and Devine Street at Percival Road.
Columbia police tweeted a video of a large tree lying across Arborwood Drive, behind the Shoppes at Woodhill off Garners Ferry Road.
Huge tree has crashed onto the road on Arborwood. CPD units are here as well as the @CityofColumbia Tree Division. pic.twitter.com/kgJ0kiugLM— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2017
Another large tree was uprooted and fell across the road at the intersection of Cypress and Maple streets in the Shandon neighborhood, bringing down power lines with it.
#CPDTrafficAlert: A tree has uprooted & fallen on top of several power lines @ Cyprus & Maple. pic.twitter.com/raAMma0g2Z— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2017
Yet another large tree was uprooted in the 1500 block of Maple Street landed on top of an SUV in a driveway, police tweeted.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, meanwhile, tweeted a photo of a downed pine tree along the side of a road in Blythewood. Deputies were equipped with chainsaws to help cut down trees and limbs.
Take the strong wind advisories seriously. This is the situation in Blythewood. pic.twitter.com/ckGsWyGNBo— RCSD (@RCSD) September 11, 2017
Yep, they are headed out to cut down trees, and deliver generators. Be careful out there and stay vigilant#training pic.twitter.com/F1QE6IB7qu— RCSD (@RCSD) September 11, 2017
The city is bracing for more trouble with strong winds from Tropical Storm Irma.
“The later it gets, the winds are supposed to get stronger,” city spokeswoman Leshia Utsey said. The worst of tropical storm-force winds are forecast from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., she said. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service say gusts could reach 60 mph.
To report downed trees in Columbia, call 803-545-3300. A back-up line is 803-252-9211, Utsey said.
Everyone is warned to stay away from storm-damaged areas, including damaged or downed trees and power lines.
For emergencies, 911. All other calls in the city limits, dial 803-252-2911.
Check back for more information about damage in the Midlands cause by Irma. And send photos and damage reports to online@thestate.com.
