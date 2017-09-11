Columbia police block the 600 block of Henderson Street Monday where a tree toppled near the University of South Carolina campus.
Wind downs trees around Columbia, including onto apartment owned by SC Gov. McMaster

By Clif LeBlanc and Sarah Ellis

cleblanc@thestate.com, sellis@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 1:44 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

As Tropical Storm Irma’s winds intensified in the Midlands Monday afternoon, trees toppled across Columbia, bringing down power lines, blocking streets and damaging an apartment building owned by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

Four University of South Carolina students were displaced when a large tree fell on a small apartment building owned by McMaster in the 600 block of Henderson Street, near the USC campus in downtown Columbia.

Two of the students were moved to temporary housing and two chose to stay in a hotel, university spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

More than a dozen downed trees were reported across Columbia around midafternoon, according to city officials. Their locations included:

▪ Woodlake Dr./Carter Hill Dr.

▪ Clark St./Florence St.

▪ 637 Henderson St.

▪ 403 King St.

▪ 1521 & 1531 Fairview Rd.

▪ Lyon St./Gervais St.

▪ Trenholm Rd./Gervais St.

▪ 133 Pond Oak

▪ Elmwood Ave. at I26

▪ 1300 Adger Rd.

▪ 3737 Devereaux Rd.

▪ Cypress Street at Maple Street

At least two intersections in the city were without power as of midafternoon: Millwood Avenue at Devine Street and Devine Street at Percival Road.

Columbia police tweeted a video of a large tree lying across Arborwood Drive, behind the Shoppes at Woodhill off Garners Ferry Road.

Another large tree was uprooted and fell across the road at the intersection of Cypress and Maple streets in the Shandon neighborhood, bringing down power lines with it.

Yet another large tree was uprooted in the 1500 block of Maple Street landed on top of an SUV in a driveway, police tweeted.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, meanwhile, tweeted a photo of a downed pine tree along the side of a road in Blythewood. Deputies were equipped with chainsaws to help cut down trees and limbs.

The city is bracing for more trouble with strong winds from Tropical Storm Irma.

“The later it gets, the winds are supposed to get stronger,” city spokeswoman Leshia Utsey said. The worst of tropical storm-force winds are forecast from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., she said. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service say gusts could reach 60 mph.

To report downed trees in Columbia, call 803-545-3300. A back-up line is 803-252-9211, Utsey said.

Everyone is warned to stay away from storm-damaged areas, including damaged or downed trees and power lines.

For emergencies, 911. All other calls in the city limits, dial 803-252-2911.

Check back for more information about damage in the Midlands cause by Irma. And send photos and damage reports to online@thestate.com.

