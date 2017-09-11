Fatality reported among Midlands traffic issues caused by Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma continues to affect the Midlands. Among the critical impacts of the storm has been on driving.
At his 2 p.m. update, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and his team asked all encouraged all Palmetto State residents to stay home and off the roads.
“There’s no need to put yourselves, your family or first responders at risk in this dangerous storm,” he said.
Some roads and intersections have been impacted by downed trees and power lines, flooding and power outages which have caused traffic lights to go dark.
A fatal incident was reported at 3:20 p.m. on I-77, near Exit 6A. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed there was a fatality at 4 p.m. as he was on his way to the scene. Watts couldn’t confirm any other information or if there was more than one fatality caused by the collision.
It was a two-vehicle collision, according to Capt. Brick Lewis of the Columbia Fire Department. The incident, near Shop Road, left one of the vehicles upside down with one person entrapped.
Lewis didn’t confirm the fatality, but said serious injuries were reported to one occupant. Lewis wasn’t aware of any other injuries caused by the incident, but said CFD will remain on the scene to assist with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Two left southbound lanes of I-77 are closed at the site of the incident.
#TheCFD on scene of MVC entrapment w/ serious injury I77 SB prior to Shop Rd 2 lanes closed #scnews pic.twitter.com/eEOaGvWj3l— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 11, 2017
Some other recent issues include:
▪ In Lexington County, South Lake Drive at Railroad Avenue limited to one lane of travel because of a fallen tree and debris in the roadway.
▪ In Lexington County, traffic lights are without power on Sunset Boulevard at I-20. Officers will be directing traffic in most intersections.
▪ In Lexington County, debris in the roadway on I-77, near the 1-mile marker on northbound lanes.
▪ In Lexington County, tree in the roadway on I-26, near the 64 mile marker in eastbound lanes.
▪ In Lexington County, vehicle collision on Crystal Springs Drive, near Falcon Drive.
▪ In Lexington County, Sunset Boulevard is closed between North Lake Drive and Old Cherokee Road, because of hazards in the roadway.
▪ In Lexington County, the left lane of I-20 westbound has been closed because of an obstruction in the roadway.
▪ In Lexington County, Efird Street is closed because of downed power lines and a tree down in the roadway.
▪ In Columbia, traffic lights aren’t functioning at the intersection of Gervais Street and Millwood Avenue. Officers are assisting drivers.
▪ In Columbia, traffic lights aren’t functioning at the intersection of Devine Street and Millwood Avenue.
▪ In Columbia, traffic lights aren’t functioning at the intersection of Percival Road & Forest Drive. Use caution in the area.
▪ In Columbia, traffic lights aren’t functioning at the intersection of Devine Street and Percival Road.
▪ In Columbia, the CPD reported a tree has crashed onto the road on Cyprus and Maple.
▪ In Columbia, the CPD reported a tree has crashed onto the road on Riverhill Circle at Bryson Trace.
▪ In Columbia, the CPD reported a huge tree has crashed onto the road on Arborwood Road, near Garners Ferry Road.
Teamwork to clear the fallen tree from Arborwood Rd. @cityofcolumbia crews are here as well as good samaritans who helped remove tree limbs pic.twitter.com/ScijKvZqGx— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2017
▪ In Richland County, traffic lights aren’t functioning on Farrow Road, near the intersection with I-77.
▪ In Richland County, tree in the roadway on Longbrook Road, near Decker Boulevard.
▪ In Richland County, tree in the roadway on Lawhorn Road, near Grover Wilson Road.
▪ In Richland County, traffic lights aren’t functioning at the intersection of Pigsah Church Road and Wilson Boulevard.
▪ In Richland County, tree in the roadway on Burdock Circle, near Aster Street.
▪ In Richland County, vehicle collision on I-77, near the 22 mile marker in southbound lanes.
▪ In Richland County, vehicle collision on Dutch Fork Road, near Hiller and Three Dog roads.
▪ In Richland County, vehicle collision on Farrow Road, near Hard Scrabble Road.
▪ In Richland County, vehicle collision on Old Eastover Road, near U.S. 601.
▪ In Richland County, the right lane of I-26 westbound has been closed because of a vehicle collision one mile west of Exit 82.
▪ In Richland County, the right lane of I-26 westbound has been closed because of an obstruction in the roadway 2 miles east of Exit 85.
▪ In Kershaw County, vehicle collision on Old Elliott Road, near Sanders Creek Road.
An officer is monitoring Millwood & Gervais for you. Not too many vehicles are in the area but if you have to head this way, stay alert. pic.twitter.com/1sgW4UytzE— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2017
Motorists driving on I-26, between Columbia and Orangeburg, might experience wind gusts to 50 mph until 4 or 5 p.m., according to the national Weather Service Columbia.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed 26 roads and two bridges across the state, most in Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties. In Barnwell County, a half-mile stretch of Boiling Springs Road has been closed from Kline Town Limits Mile Point:5.50 to 5.97.
All Midlands residents are asked to stay away from storm-damaged areas to include damaged or downed trees and power lines to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe thunderstorms.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said when traffic lights go out, remember, treat the intersection like a 4-way stop sign.
“Don't just rush thru!!! Be courteous & yield to on coming traffic!!!” the SCHP tweeted.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division echoed that sentiment, saying if you see barricades, do not drive around them or move them.
If you encounter a flooded street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it, saysthe City of Columbia. Water might be deeper than it appears and can hide many hazards (i.e. sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.).
A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in a matter of seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.
Huge tree has crashed onto the road on Arborwood. CPD units are here as well as the @CityofColumbia Tree Division. pic.twitter.com/kgJ0kiugLM— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2017
Do not attempt to drive this afternoon. Rising water can come out of nowhere. There will likely be numerous tornado warnings issued.— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 11, 2017
Here's how to navigate an intersection with flashing traffic signals. We're expecting these due to #Irma rain.— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 11, 2017
(Graphic coutesy @SCDPS_PIO) pic.twitter.com/TQUiWuK560
If you see these...don’t drive around them. Barricades are put into place to keep you safe. Roads can get washed out, sinkholes can open up. pic.twitter.com/ZhGwNTa330— SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 11, 2017
