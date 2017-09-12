More Videos

Irma topples trees in downtown Columbia neighborhoods

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 12:08 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

City crews responded to more than 40 reports of trees down, mostly in the downtown Columbia area, during the high winds from Tropical Storm Irma on Monday.

There were no reports of injuries from the trees and limbs falling. However, crews responding to some locations where trees damaged homes or vehicles.

A steady rain kept the Midlands wet throughout the day Monday, but it was Irma’s winds that caused the most damage, with trees and power lines reported down across much of the area.

The Columbia Metropolitan Airport saw a peak wind gust Monday of 51 mph, while Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport registered a gust of 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The airports in Aiken and Barnwell saw gusts of 49 and 48 mph, respectively.

City crews took calls for fallen trees or limbs at the following locations, according to a release Monday night:

Woodlake Drive and Carter Hill Drive

Clark Street and Florence Street

600 block Henderson Street

400 block King Street

1500 block Fairview Road

Lyon Street and Gervais Street

Trenholm Road and Gervais Street

100 block Pond Oak Lane

Elmwood Avenue at I-26

1300 block Adger Road

3700 block Devereaux Road

Arborwood Road and Sagamore Drive

200 block Shandon Street

2800 block Blossom Street

3200 block Lyles Street

300 block South Maple Street and Rosewood Drive

Marion Street and Laurel Street

4700 block Dale Street

1500 Lady Street

South Ott Road and Rosewood Drive

100 block Kilbourne Road

Sumter Street and Calhoun Street

Trenholm Road and Haynesworth Road

Laurel Street and Waverly Street

Lincoln Street and Northwood Street

Cypress Street and Maple Street

1600 block Maple Street

Trenholm Road and East Buchanan Drive

1200 block Beatty Road

1700 block Maplewood Drive

Riverhill Circle

4000 block Palmetto Avenue

1700 block East Buchanan Drive and Parkman Drive

1700 block Wayne Street and Laurel Street

Pickens Street and Blossom Street

100 block Stoneridge Drive and Greystone Boulevard

300 block Glenn Avenue and Woodridge Drive

Wallace Street and Elmwood Avenue

1500 block King Street and Senate Street

1000 block Butler Street and Milwood Avenue

1000 block Maple Street

700 block South Maple Street

