Irma topples trees in downtown Columbia neighborhoods

City crews responded to more than 40 reports of trees down, mostly in the downtown Columbia area, during the high winds from Tropical Storm Irma on Monday.
There were no reports of injuries from the trees and limbs falling. However, crews responding to some locations where trees damaged homes or vehicles.
A steady rain kept the Midlands wet throughout the day Monday, but it was Irma’s winds that caused the most damage, with trees and power lines reported down across much of the area.
The Columbia Metropolitan Airport saw a peak wind gust Monday of 51 mph, while Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport registered a gust of 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The airports in Aiken and Barnwell saw gusts of 49 and 48 mph, respectively.
City crews took calls for fallen trees or limbs at the following locations, according to a release Monday night:
Woodlake Drive and Carter Hill Drive
Clark Street and Florence Street
600 block Henderson Street
400 block King Street
1500 block Fairview Road
Lyon Street and Gervais Street
Trenholm Road and Gervais Street
100 block Pond Oak Lane
Elmwood Avenue at I-26
1300 block Adger Road
3700 block Devereaux Road
Arborwood Road and Sagamore Drive
200 block Shandon Street
2800 block Blossom Street
3200 block Lyles Street
300 block South Maple Street and Rosewood Drive
Marion Street and Laurel Street
4700 block Dale Street
1500 Lady Street
South Ott Road and Rosewood Drive
100 block Kilbourne Road
Sumter Street and Calhoun Street
Trenholm Road and Haynesworth Road
Laurel Street and Waverly Street
Lincoln Street and Northwood Street
Cypress Street and Maple Street
1600 block Maple Street
Trenholm Road and East Buchanan Drive
1200 block Beatty Road
1700 block Maplewood Drive
Riverhill Circle
4000 block Palmetto Avenue
1700 block East Buchanan Drive and Parkman Drive
1700 block Wayne Street and Laurel Street
Pickens Street and Blossom Street
100 block Stoneridge Drive and Greystone Boulevard
300 block Glenn Avenue and Woodridge Drive
Wallace Street and Elmwood Avenue
1500 block King Street and Senate Street
1000 block Butler Street and Milwood Avenue
1000 block Maple Street
700 block South Maple Street
