Columbia city employee killed responding to downed tree during Irma

A city of Columbia employee was killed Monday on his way to a downed tree as Tropical Storm Irma made its way through South Carolina.
Arthur Strudwick, 48, was critically injured when he lost control of the 2017 Chevy Silverado he was driving in the 5400 block of Farrow Road shortly before 8 p.m., according to a news release by the Columbia Police Department.
Strudwick died of blunt force trauma to the upper body from the crash. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe Strudwick lost control of the truck, drove off the road and crashed into a tree, the release stated. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but weather is believed to be a contributing factor.
Strudwick had worked for the city’s Forestry and Beautification Division of the Public Works Department since 2001, said Teresa Wilson, Columbia City Manager in a statement.
“Arthur was a wonderful employee who always maintained a positive attitude and cooperative spirit,” Wilson said. “He will be missed by his co-workers and colleagues at the City of Columbia. Everyone is deeply saddened by this devastating loss.”
Flags will be flown at half-staff at all city buildings in tribute and in memory of Strudwick, Wilson said. She asked for the public to keep the city’s staff in their thoughts.
As of 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, officials had attributed at least three other deaths in South Carolina to Tropical Storm Irma.
