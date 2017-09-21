The Lower Saluda River is popular for outdoor recreation.
Lexington offers to buy Carolina Water System plant, but for less than utility wants

By Tim Flach

September 21, 2017 2:55 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Lexington town officials are offering to buy an embattled Carolina Water Service sewer plant for nearly $1.6 million, much less than the private utility has said it wants.

The offer was made this week after a study last fall said the company’s equipment is in bad shape and needs $9.5 million in immediate upgrades to stop sewage spills from polluting the Lower Saluda River.

“We are willing to pay what it’s worth to stop spills into the river,” town Mayor Steve MacDougall said Thursday. “We’re not going to pay what they asked.”

Utility officials are “starting to take a look” at the offer, company spokesman Robert Yanity said.

Carolina Water officials valued a pair of plants serving 3,300 customers in two areas near the town at $13 million in court filings in 2015.

Lexington is seeking to acquire one plant serving 2,000 customers in the Oak Grove area and then hook it up to a regional sewer network across central Lexington County with up-to-date disposal. But the town says the company has never presented an asking price for that plant.

The utility faces a $1.5 million federal fine, with a judge giving it until April 1 to stop releases from the plant into a river popular for fishing, paddling and other outdoor recreation.

State environmental officials have cited the company often for pollution discharges and have ordered Carolina Water to connect to the public network.

