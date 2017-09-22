NY-style ‘bodega’ grocery store to open on Columbia’s Main Street

More Videos 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? Pause 1:03 They were paid how much? 1:52 The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 10:24 Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project 1:34 What happened to Dail Dinwiddie? 0:38 Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 1:49 Swimmers were warned in June, 2016, not to go into the Saluda River 2:30 USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 2:29 Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia? A new bodega named Local Yocal is opening in Columbia at 1712 Main street in the next few months. A new bodega named Local Yocal is opening in Columbia at 1712 Main street in the next few months. tdominick@thestate.com

