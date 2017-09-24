Twitter image
Pilot ‘walks away’ from SC plane crash

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

September 24, 2017 06:18 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

One man was injured when the small plane he was piloting crashed in South Carolina Sunday, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred near 2 p.m. in a wooded area just outside the city of Darlington, in Dovesville, according to public information liaison Lt. Robert Kilgo.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane when the privately-owned aircraft crashed on private property, said Kilgo, adding the owner of the house near where the plane crashed helped the pilot get out.

The pilot suffered minor injuries that Kilgo described as “bumps and scrapes,” adding he walked away from the crash.

It wasn’t known where the pilot was flying from or his intended destination, but Kilgo said the Darlington County Jetport is nearby. There was also no word if the pilot is a South Carolina resident.

The FAA is investigating the crash and will determine the cause, Kilgo said.

