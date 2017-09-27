Santee Cooper sells nuclear guarantee for quicker payout

COLUMBIA, SC State-owned Santee Cooper agreed Wednesday to sell most of its share of a $2.17 billion settlement with the Toshiba Corp., which had offered the money as compensation for a failed nuclear construction project in Fairfield County.
CitiBank N.A. will buy the guarantee. Santee Cooper said it will receive $831.2 million for its part of the Toshiba settlement.
Toshiba, the parent corporation of nuclear contractor Westinghouse, had agreed in July to pay Santee Cooper $976 million, with the rest going to SCANA, the project’s senior partner and parent corporation of SCE&G.
The sale means Santee Cooper won’t have to wait on Toshiba to pay the settlement during the next five years, company officials said. Board Chairman Leighton Lord told the Associated Press on Tuesday that SCANA was also considering such an offer. Santee Cooper said it was keeping the first $67.5 million that had been pledged by Toshiba.
Toshiba remains on shaky financial ground and questions have surfaced about whether the company will be able to make the payments. Westinghouse, which was in charge of the Fairfield nuclear project for SCANA and Santee Cooper, filed for bankruptcy in March.
“This shifts the risk away from Santee Cooper and our customers, allowing for a one-time payment to take place now instead of a number of payments over five years,” Lord said in a statement after Wednesday’s board meeting.
“We will use this money to benefit customers by offsetting rate increases in the short term, offsetting debt over the long term and paying our portion of mechanics liens.”
Santee Cooper’s action comes amid a furor over the failed nuclear project. The company and SCANA quit work on the project July 31 after spending about $9 billion over a decade. The shutdown left more than 5,000 people out of work. Federal and state authorities are now investigating the matter.
The company said it received 13 initial bids from five broker-dealers and eight investment management firms, before striking a deal with CitiBank N.A.
“The elimination of the Toshiba risk is expected to be viewed positively by the financial community,’’ Santee Cooper said in a news release after Wednesday’s board meeting.
Santee Cooper, a state-owned utility, provides electricity for more than 2 million people across South Carolina, making it the state’s largest power provider. The company serves mostly eastern South Carolina.
Sammy Fretwell: 803-771-8537, @sfretwell83
Comments