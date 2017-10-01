SC Lt. Governor weighs in on protests during national anthem

South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant is one of the latest politicians to weigh in on athletes protesting during the playing of the national anthem.
During a visit to junior varsity football game in Anderson on Saturday, Bryant shared his thoughts.
“We need to embrace free speech. But I am of the opinion that we should not disrespect our veterans and law enforcement and disrespect our nation anthem in making a political speech and a political point,” Bryant said, according to multiple online reports.
The Anderson Republican is running for governor. Bryant has joined a Republican primary field that includes incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster, in addition to Charleston attorney Catherine Templeton and Kingstree real estate developer Yancey McGill.
More than 200 players kneeled or sat during the anthem last Sunday after President Donald Trump criticized the NFL in a speech and a series of tweets.
A week later, the protests had diminished, even after the president tweeted about the anthem the day before.
Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
Most players in the early games Sunday stood for the national anthem, with a few exceptions.
“Some people believe that it is a good idea to confuse a political point with disrespecting our national anthem and I believe that is disappointing,” Bryant said Saturday.
Bryant’s comments were much more subdued than Trump’s or another Republican lawmaker from Florida.
“It’s not about disrespecting you. I just wanted to raise awareness of what happens when I punch you in the face. #StandForOurAnthem,” State Rep. Julio Gonzalez, posted Friday.
