Sewage spills into Saluda River should end as Lexington takes over troubled plant

Lexington officials are taking over a troubled sewer plant to end its history of spills polluting the lower Saluda River.
Town leaders on Friday immediately accepted an offer from Carolina Water Service to take over the facility while the two sides resolve how much much the town will pay to purchase the system.
The change should be good news for people who fish, paddle or otherwise the river. Through the years, the plant has often spilled untreated sewage into the river, causing state environmental officials to issue advisories against going into the water.
The management transfer will require town officials to hook up the private utility’s sewer lines to a regional network with modern disposal. The plant will close, which should alleviate spills into the river.
Mayor Steve MacDougall hopes the change can start by Jan. 1.
“We’ll move as quickly as possible,” he said. “We need to start stopping discharges into the river.”
Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler called the deal “a monumental step forward in resolving an issue that should have been resolved years ago.”
But the takeover promises higher bills for about 2,000 Carolina Water Service customers in the Oak Grove area.
The typical monthly sewer bill for out-of-town residents served by Lexington is $67.17, with the price rising with usage. Homeowners served by Carolina Water Service now pay $57.58 monthly regardless of usage, according to the state Office of Regulatory Staff.
Those bills are likely to rise more as repairs are made to the system. Company equipment and sewer lines are in bad shape, and a town-commissioned study said $9.5 million in improvements are needed. Town leaders say the repairs will be paid by current Carolina Water Service customers only, not the current 17,000 business and homeowners now served by the town.
Carolina Water Service’s offer for the town to immediately take over the system came as the company rejected the town’s offer to buy its facilities for nearly $1.6 million. An immediate takeover assures spills “can be eliminated without delay,” company lawyer John Hoefer said in a letter to town officials.
The company’s rejection clears the way for both sides to seek a court-ordered settlement on a purchase price.
Carolina Water Service hasn’t specified its asking price for the plant and related facilities.
The utility faces a $1.5 million federal fine, with a judge giving it until April 1 to stop spills into the river.
State environmental officials have cited the company often for pollution and have ordered it to connect to public sewers.
Stangler agreed Lexington needs “a little time to get all the pieces in place.”
Carolina Water Service would continue to serve another area near Lexington with 1,300 customers.
