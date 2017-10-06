Shoppers line up on a Thanksgiving weekend at the Best Buy on Two Notch Road.
Shoppers line up on a Thanksgiving weekend at the Best Buy on Two Notch Road. SEAN RAYFORD
Shoppers line up on a Thanksgiving weekend at the Best Buy on Two Notch Road. SEAN RAYFORD

Local

Best Buy store on Two Notch at Columbia Mall to close

By Jeff Wilkinson

jwilkinson@thestate.com

October 06, 2017 6:10 PM

The Best Buy store on Two Notch Road near Columbia Mall is closing.

A spokesman for the company confirmed to The State that the last day of business will be Oct. 28.

“It’s never an easy decision not to renew a lease,” spokesman Jeff Shelman said from the company’s corporate offices in Minneapolis, Minn. “It doesn’t reflect on the staff or their hard work, but we’ve seen our customers change their shopping habits and they clearly prefer the Spring Valley and the Columbiana store.”

The company still has three stores in the Columbia area – in Lexington, in Northeast Richland on Two Notch Road near Spring Valley High School, and at Harbison near Columbiana Centre.

The closing is another blow for the Columbia Mall area. Sears closed its store in the mall this year.

The Best Buy store there has 30 full-time employees and some part-time workers. Snelman said those employee would be offered jobs at the other Columbia stores if available.

“We spend a lot of time and money training our employees and we would like to keep them,” he said.

Any product left in the store would be transferred to other locations, Snelman said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service

Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service 2:18

Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service
Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting 0:43

Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting
SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper

View More Video