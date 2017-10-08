67-year-old amputee killed in Sumter house fire

A 67-year-old man was killed in a mobile home fire in Sumter early Sunday.
The fire broke out around 6:45 a.m. in a single-wide mobile home on Lincoln Avenue, which is in the city limits, according to Battalion Chief Joey Dugan of the Sumter Fire Department.
Firefighters were told one person was still inside the home, Dugan said. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when they arrived at the home.
Seven people were inside the home when the blaze broke out, Dugan said, but only six of them made it out.
Willard Pack, 67, was found dead inside the home, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker. An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.
Pack was a single-leg amputee, according to Dugan. One person who lived in the home was taken to a hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation, Pack said.
The American Red Cross is assisting the surviving family members.
The fire department is working with the Sumter Police Department to determine where and how the blaze started.
