Local Boy Scouts welcome change admitting girls

Local Boy Scouts are excited about changes announced Wednesday that will admit girls to Scout troops for the first time.
Doug Stone, executive of the Scouts' Indian Waters Council in the S.C. Midlands, said Wednesday's decision was in line with what local Scout families have told them they wanted.
The Scouts gathered input from families in South Carolina and across the country, and found a desire for programs that can include all of a family’s children.
"Families today are so stretched for time, there's precious little to spend with your children," Stone said. "People will bring boys to Girl Scouts and girls to Cub Scouts."
Scouts locally already accept girls in their Venturing and Explorers programs. Now Stone says they plan to admit younger girls into Cub Scouts in the 2018 school year.
Starting in 2019, local troops plan to offer options for middle and high school-age girls to participate, but Stone says the council plans to keep troops single-gender.
"One thing we heard was to keep Boy Scouts just for boys," he said.
Stone didn't think the Boy Scouts' new options would create too much competition with the Girl Scouts, which has been critical of the move. He said the Boy Scouts' offerings would be different from Girl Scout programs.
From what Stone has heard since Wednesday's announcement, it seems some families can hardly wait for the new program to start next year.
"One person called and said he was so excited that their niece would be eligible to join, he wanted to go ahead and sign the application today," Stone said.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
