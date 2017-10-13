Local

A memorial to be held for soldiers killed in Fort Jackson incident

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 13, 2017 2:33 PM

A memorial service for the two soldiers killed in a crash at Fort Jackson will be held Tuesday.

The memorial will be held at Fort Jackson’s Main Post Chapel at 10 a.m., according to a news release by the base.

Killed in the incident were Pvt. Ethan Shrader, from Prospect, Tenn., and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, from Cincinnati, Ohio. Six others also were injured in the crash.

The crash involved a large covered pickup truck, known as a non-tactical utility vehicle, that was pulling a “water buffalo” tank. Such tanks, which can be large, supply water to troops in the field. The truck is used as a troop transport vehicle.

The vehicles slammed into the recruits – who were heavily outfitted in their gear – from behind, Fletcher said. They were marching back to their barracks after a day of training.

Staff writer Clif LeBlanc contributed to this story.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

