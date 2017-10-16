Protesters from the Midlands, throughout SC head for Greenville for Trump visit

President Donald Trump will be met with at least three dozen Columbia-area protesters who are heading up to his Greenville appearance on Monday.
Those on the “Resistance Ride to Greenville,” organized by Indivisible Midlands, Progress South Carolina and the South Carolina Equality Coalition, are expected to join other groups of protesters that are making their way to Greenville from throughout the state to “show Trump what Makes America Great.”
At least 37 people from the Columbia area have marked themselves as participating in the ride. Activist groups are expected to gather at Greenville’s Falls Park and possibly at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, according to The Greenville News.
Trump is visiting South Carolina to join S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster at a private fundraising event for McMaster’s gubernatorial run in 2018. Trump is due to arrive in the Palmetto State at 5:25 p.m.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
