SCE&G customers should get $1 billion -- as soon as possible, agency says.

COLUMBIA, SC Customers of SCE&G deserve the approximately $1 billion that the power company recently received as compensation for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project, according to an agency whose mission is to look out for ratepayers.
The state Office of Regulatory Staff, in a motion filed Tuesday, asked South Carolina’s utility oversight board to decide the best way for people to get the money from SCE&G, a subsidiary of SCANA.
The request, if approved by the state Public Service Commission, would defray about $1 billion of the approximately $1.7 billion customers already have paid toward the bungled project.
The $1 billion would come from the sale by SCANA of a financial guarantee it was to receive through the Toshiba Corp. CitiBank N.A. purchased the guarantee for that amount. Toshiba is the parent company of nuclear project contractor Westinghouse, which is in bankruptcy.
SCANA has said the $1 billion would benefit customers, but regulatory staff director Dukes Scott said his agency wants more specifics on how they will get the money -- and when. The Public Service Commission can make that decision.,
“We are asking the commission to go ahead and decide how the customers are going to get their money back,’’ Scott said.
The commission could, among other things, require SCE&G to rebate the money directly to customers or apply that to customers’ bills.
Scott’s agency in September asked the PSC to immediately cut rates customers are still paying for the nuclear project. The Tuesday request is in addition to that, he said.
SCANA and junior partner Santee Cooper decided July 31 to stop building the nuclear expansion project after spending $9 billion and about a decade on the effort. During that time, SCE&G customers have been hit with 9 rate increases of about $1.7 billion.
