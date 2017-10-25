Local

Would you let your kids trick or treat on USC’s frat row?

By Dwaun Sellers

dsellers@thestate.com

October 25, 2017 12:27 PM

The University of South Carolina’s Greek Village is about to be overrun with kids in costumes, and we don’t mean young adults with red solo cups. The 12th annual “Trick or Treat with the Greeks” will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 and is open to children of all ages in the Columbia area.

When most think of greek life and Halloween, they envision girls in not-so-Catholic school uniforms and cat suits, frat brothers wearing togas and jello shots that are more “shot” than jello. “Family friendly” doesn’t usually break the top 20 for descriptions of the spooky holiday on most college campuses.

Luckily, Greek Village’s Halloween seems unlikely to meet those stereotypical pitfalls, and we’re sure USC’s sorority sisters and fraternity brothers have the community’s mini princess’ and power rangers’ best interests at heart.

The event will feature “spook-tacular yard and carnival-themed games” as well as face painting, cake walks, balloon darts, bounce houses and more.

Greek organizations will also collect Halloween costumes at the event, which will be given to patients at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

And in case you were wondering, USC PD has said that uniformed officers will be present at the event. Just make sure the officer you approach is indeed a real police officer.

The Greek Village is located at the southwest corner of Blossom and Lincoln streets. Parking is available at the Colonial Life Arena “Lot B” between Blossom and Devine. Questions about the event? Call (803) 777-3506 or email uscgreekprobo@gmail.com

  Comments  

