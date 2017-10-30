Steve Spurrier sells his Columbia house at a loss

Steve Spurrier’s house in the prestigious Woodcreek Farms subdivision in Northeast Richland has sold.
The Head Ball Coach, who quit the University of South Carolina football team mid-season in 2015, let go of the 6,386-square-foot house in The Ridge section of the upscale development for $950,000. Spurrier paid $1.25 million for the property in 2005, the year after he was hired to be USC’s coach.
The former USC head football coach was asking $1.35 million for the five-bedroom, six-bath home. It was listed in February.
“Just happy to sell the house, that’s all,” Spurrier told The State. “Sometimes you hold those things two or three years and it can be expensive just hanging onto houses. I was just happy to sell it.”
Spurrier and his wife, Jerri, are building a home in Gainesville, Fla., where the coach is now employed as an “ambassador” for the University of Florida athletics department. Florida is his alma mater, and he also has a beach house in the Sunshine State.
The February listing by the Spurriers came in conjunction with their son Scott leaving his analyst position with the Gamecocks to join the staff at the University of South Florida, coached by former USC defensive coordinator Charlie Strong.
Spurrier said in February that he and Jerri kept the Columbia house to spend significant time with Scott; his wife, Jennifer; and their young daughter, Charlotte.
Spurrier said Monday he hopes to visit Columbia often, as his daughter Lisa King still lives in the area.
“We have a lot of friends in that neighborhood with plenty of bedrooms,” he said. “We’ll get a chance to get back up there.”
Spurrier is USC’s all-time winningest coach, with 86 wins in 135 games. After quitting as football coach, he continued working for USC worked before resigning to return to Florida, where as a player he won the Heisman Trophy in 1966 and as a coach delivered one national championship and six Southeastern Conference titles.
Spurrier’s successor at USC, Will Muschamp, lives in an $1.85 million, 9,417-square-foot home on a Lake Murray island, connected to the mainland by a short causeway.
Muschamp also owns a small house off Jackson Boulevard that he uses when work runs long.
