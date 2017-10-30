Steve Spurrier sells his Columbia house at a loss

More Videos 1:05 Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels Pause 2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 1:49 How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit 1:22 Could former SC Rep. John Jenrette have been Speaker of the House? 1:58 Building a Chihuly sculpture 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:16 SC House takes steps to get ratepayers money back 0:51 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 1:25 Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Steve Spurrier says, 'I fired myself' University of South Carolina's former head football coach Steve Spurrier talks about his resignation on a deeper level with The State's Josh Kendall. University of South Carolina's former head football coach Steve Spurrier talks about his resignation on a deeper level with The State's Josh Kendall.

