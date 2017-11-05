Members of the FBI walk next to the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Members of the FBI walk next to the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Darren Abate AP

Prominent South Carolinians react to Texas church shooting 2 years after Charleston

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 05, 2017 11:48 PM

A man opened fire inside of a church in Sutherland Springs, a small South Texas community on Sunday. The shooting killed 26 people and wounded about 20 others in the deadliest mass shooting in the Lone Star State’s history.

Although the incident occurred in Texas, many in South Carolina and the Midlands reacted to the awful loss of life. It was a horrific event, and one that hits close to home.

In 2015, self-avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African-Americans during Bible study at Charleston’s historic Mother Emanuel AME church.

Chris Singleton lost his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, in the Mother Emanuel shooting. The minor-league baseball player in the Chicago Cubs organization had a strong reaction to Sunday’s church shooting in Texas, calling for an end to gun violence.

“Hard to breathe thinking that 20 more people were killed in a place of worship. Gun violence is REAL & needs to be STOPPED!!!” Singleton posted on Twitter.

Malcolm Graham, whose sister Cynthia Graham Hurd also died in the Mother Emanuel shooting, had strong reactions on Twitter.

“My heart is broken again, praying for Sutherland Springs, Texas,” Graham tweeted.

In another social media post, Graham wrote “Thoughts & prayers are great sound bites but it’s time for our lawmakers to do something regarding semi auto weapons & gun laws.”

U.S. senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, as well as Bakari Sellers and several others from South Carolina who have shared their sympathies, reactions and thoughts on the tragedy.

