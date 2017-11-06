McMaster picks Columbia lawyer to fill vacant PSC seat as nuclear issues loom

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has picked Columbia lawyer Robert Bockman to fill a seat on the Public Service Commission as major issues related to SCE&G’s failed nuclear expansion loom before the regulatory board.
Bockman, 71, will replace Nikki Hall, who quit the commission last month to take a job with a Washington, D.C., utility. Bockman’s appointment is immediate.
A former PSC general counsel, Bockman will fill the seat on an interim basis. Elections will be held at a later date for a full term.
“It has never been more important for the Public Service Commission to be made up of public servants that will ask the difficult questions on behalf of South Carolinians, and I am confident that Mr. Bockman will do exactly that,” said McMaster.
SCE&G and partner Santee Cooper are under fire for spending $9 billion on a nuclear expansion project, then walking away after nearly a decade of efforts. The PSC is weighing whether to give ratepayers some or all of the money back that they already have spent on the project. The board will hear a presentation Thursday from SCE&G on the current status of the abandoned nuclear site.
Bockman spent much of his career in private practice with the McNair Law firm, one of South Carolina’s most prestigious legal firms. His utility experience includes serving as an assistant Attorney General assigned to the PSC. From 1977-1981, Bockman was general counsel to the Public Service Commission. He also spent time with Carolina Power and Light, as its general counsel.
He is a 1968 Vanderbilt University graduate who is currently a senior legal writing instructor at the University of South Carolina School of Law.
