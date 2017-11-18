South Carolina native Stephen Colbert is on the cover of the latest issue of GQ magazine.
SC’s Colbert makes his claim for ‘sexiest’ magazine cover model

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 18, 2017 10:46 PM

Why yes, that is South Carolina’s own Stephen Colbert gracing the cover of the latest issue of GQ magazine.

Colbert hosts the “Late Show” on CBS, rising to the top of the ratings as the replacement for late night legend David Letterman.

He is one of four people to be featured on the cover of the December 2017 issue, which is also the 22nd-annual Men of the Year issue. Joining Colbert on alternate covers is:

  • Colin Kaepernick, GQ’s Citizen of the Year
  • Gal Gadot, GQ’s Wonder Woman of the Year
  • Kevin Durant, GQ’s Champion of the Year

Colbert is GQ’s Bad Hombre of the Year. The Charleston native is described by the magazine as our nation’s “ombudsman of late night.”

GQ lauds Colbert for his astute commentary on the events of 2017, including his observations, witticisms and critiques of President Donald Trump and the members of his administration.

GQ writer Anna Peele introduces her Q&A with Colbert by saying he “is proving that a late-night host’s new responsibility is to do what a president used to do: steady a reeling nation.”

Colbert unveiled the cover on his show by teasing country music star Blake Shelton, who was named “Sexiest Man Alive,” by People magazine.

Colbert teased Shelton about being selected, naming several other candidates. He even joked, “Is Matthew McConaughey dead?”

Colbert said there’s “no greater honor” than to be crowned “Sexiest Man Alive,” except maybe for GQ’s ‘Man of the Year,’” and pulled out his recent cover.

Before replacing Letterman, Colbert honed his razor-sharp political humor hosting Comedy Central’s “Colbert Report” and with appearances on “The Daily Show.”

Colbert, who grew up in Charleston, has made several mentions of his South Carolina roots on his shows.

He opened the monologue of his April 3 show by congratulating the South Carolina women’s basketball team for winning the national championship.

During his time on the “Colbert Report,” he was featured training at Fort Jackson, had Gov. Nikki Haley appear on the show and attempted to put himself on the SC primary ballot as a candidate for “president of South Carolina.”

Colbert also submitted a guest column to The State in 2011.

But in a bizarre turn, New jersey might be fighting South Carolina for rights to claim Colbert.

Colbert was recently named as one of 51 people nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Colbert, who lives in Montclair, N.J. was nominated along with Tom Cruise, late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms among others.

Not everyone was excited to see Colbert recognized by GQ. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure with the selection of Colbert, and Kaepernick the controversial former NFL quarterback.

