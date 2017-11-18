SC’s Colbert makes his claim for ‘sexiest’ magazine cover model

Why yes, that is South Carolina’s own Stephen Colbert gracing the cover of the latest issue of GQ magazine.
Colbert hosts the “Late Show” on CBS, rising to the top of the ratings as the replacement for late night legend David Letterman.
He is one of four people to be featured on the cover of the December 2017 issue, which is also the 22nd-annual Men of the Year issue. Joining Colbert on alternate covers is:
- Colin Kaepernick, GQ’s Citizen of the Year
- Gal Gadot, GQ’s Wonder Woman of the Year
- Kevin Durant, GQ’s Champion of the Year
Never miss a local story.
Colbert is GQ’s Bad Hombre of the Year. The Charleston native is described by the magazine as our nation’s “ombudsman of late night.”
GQ lauds Colbert for his astute commentary on the events of 2017, including his observations, witticisms and critiques of President Donald Trump and the members of his administration.
Stephen Colbert on that four-letter word no one wants to hear https://t.co/MwLxgqwtx8 #GQMOTY pic.twitter.com/yOMvvO1nTp— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 14, 2017
Don't miss @StephenatHome's #GQMOTY cover story: https://t.co/jeaALVAGkf— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 16, 2017
GQ writer Anna Peele introduces her Q&A with Colbert by saying he “is proving that a late-night host’s new responsibility is to do what a president used to do: steady a reeling nation.”
Colbert unveiled the cover on his show by teasing country music star Blake Shelton, who was named “Sexiest Man Alive,” by People magazine.
Colbert teased Shelton about being selected, naming several other candidates. He even joked, “Is Matthew McConaughey dead?”
Colbert said there’s “no greater honor” than to be crowned “Sexiest Man Alive,” except maybe for GQ’s ‘Man of the Year,’” and pulled out his recent cover.
Before replacing Letterman, Colbert honed his razor-sharp political humor hosting Comedy Central’s “Colbert Report” and with appearances on “The Daily Show.”
Colbert, who grew up in Charleston, has made several mentions of his South Carolina roots on his shows.
He opened the monologue of his April 3 show by congratulating the South Carolina women’s basketball team for winning the national championship.
During his time on the “Colbert Report,” he was featured training at Fort Jackson, had Gov. Nikki Haley appear on the show and attempted to put himself on the SC primary ballot as a candidate for “president of South Carolina.”
Colbert also submitted a guest column to The State in 2011.
But in a bizarre turn, New jersey might be fighting South Carolina for rights to claim Colbert.
Colbert was recently named as one of 51 people nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame.
Colbert, who lives in Montclair, N.J. was nominated along with Tom Cruise, late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms among others.
Not everyone was excited to see Colbert recognized by GQ. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure with the selection of Colbert, and Kaepernick the controversial former NFL quarterback.
I’m more upset about Stephen Colbert making the GQ covers than i am about Kaep. Both suck though— Casey McQuiIIan (@caseymcquillan) November 13, 2017
I just checked out the GQ web link and they are not only honoring Colin K,they honor Stephen Colbert as our being one to honor...what a freakin joke!!— Nicki (@cheerio15) November 14, 2017
Colin Kaepernick, Stephen Colbert, Gal Gadot, and Kevin Durant Are GQ's 2017 December Covers https://t.co/gosS5fSPzd || "Stephen Colbert is GQ’s Bad Hombre of the Year." || This along with Kaepernick is Pathetic pandering! #NoSurrender to BS publications.— Daniel F. Baranowski (@DFBHarvard) November 14, 2017
So Kaepernick joins a list that includes the likes of:— Secret Squirrel (@kopzilla) November 13, 2017
Clooney, JaRule, Kanye, DiCaprio, Clinton, Obama, Colbert, etc.
GQ's opinion means squat. pic.twitter.com/xxzIC8LMsa
GQ, "The New American Heroes" ...Colbert? …Spacey? ...Kaepernick?— Lola@TrumpTrain (@lanag2003) November 18, 2017
They left out those 3 UCLA players, lookin' like Mau-Maus, and stealin' whatever isn't bolted down over in China.
GQ looking to piss off the 3 people that still read their drivel. Definitely NOT IQ magazine!!! https://t.co/SwhsvDUFCc
So #GQ chose its hateful anti #American “Citizen of the year” #Racist #Kaepernick & “Bad Hombre of the Year” #Colbert. GQ has lost its way. pic.twitter.com/Xb9bloVXYQ— NCCate (@Carolinacate3) November 13, 2017
They ought to start a GQ Top TEN People of the Year— Prayin4POTUSnTX (@PhyJoEnterprise) November 13, 2017
1 Colin Kaepernick
2 Roger Goodell
3 Chelsea Manning
4 Bowe Bergdahl
5 Donna Karan
6 Linda Sarsour
7 Marina Abramović (chef)
8 Anna Wintour
9 Kathy Griffin
10 Stephen ColBERT
Sex abusers have their own List
Comments