17-year-old killed, 3 others injured in Columbia crash

A 17-year-old who was not wearing his seatbelt was killed in a crash on Tuesday.

Cameron Scott, of northeast Richland County, died when a Ford Explorer he was traveling in crashed into two parked vehicles, according a news release by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Scott was one of four traveling in the Explorer that Columbia Police investigators believe was speeding on Farrow Road when the driver lost control. The crash took place at the intersection of Farrow Road and Bendale Drive around 7 p.m., Tuesday, Watts said.

Scott died at the scene of multiple blunt injuries he received in the crash. He was a backseat passenger but not wearing his seatbelt, Watts said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The remaining three occupants of the SUV were rushed to the hospital, according to a news release by the Columbia Police Department. The extent of their injuries was unknown Wednesday.

The investigation into the crash by the Columbia Police Department is continuing.