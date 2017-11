More Videos 3:52 Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts Pause 0:45 Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries 0:40 The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming? 1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake? 1:02 From housing project to Richland School District 2 superintendent-A Grandmother's Sacrifice 0:42 US 378 at Lexington Medical Center 'can be a madhouse' 3:57 What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 7:15 SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 2:02 Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake? FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." FEMA

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." FEMA