How SC is reacting to sudden departure of popular TV reporter Jack Kuenzie

By Sarah Ellis

December 01, 2017 04:18 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

South Carolina TV viewers are reacting with shock and disappointment at the sudden departure of veteran journalist Jack Kuenzie from Columbia’s WIS news station Friday.

TVSpy was the first to report Friday that Kuenzie had been let go. A link to Kuenzie’s biography page on WIS is no longer available on their website. His WIS Facebook fan page has also been removed.

Kuenzie issued a note to staff stating that this was “not how I envisioned the end of a 33-plus year love affair with WIS TV,” according to TVSpy.

Though Kuenzie hasn’t issued any official public statements, he took to Twitter Friday afternoon to respond to folks lamenting his departure.

When Kuenzie’s former WIS colleague Ben Tanner, a once-popular weatherman, wrote on Twitter that he was “Always a HUGE Kuenzie @JKuenzie fan...thanks for the memories and fabulous education for so many years!” Kuenzie responded with thanks and a lighthearted “What’s it like out there?”

Others on Twitter, including former S.C. Gov. Jim Hodges, thanked Kuenzie for his years of journalistic service to the community.

Facebook users reacted with dozens of comments expressing sadness over the news.

“He is the only person who I felt gave you the true story,” Facebook user Jeanette Turner wrote on The State’s Facebook post about Kuenzie.

Dozens of others echoed her sentiments.

