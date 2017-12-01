How SC is reacting to sudden departure of popular TV reporter Jack Kuenzie

South Carolina TV viewers are reacting with shock and disappointment at the sudden departure of veteran journalist Jack Kuenzie from Columbia’s WIS news station Friday.
TVSpy was the first to report Friday that Kuenzie had been let go. A link to Kuenzie’s biography page on WIS is no longer available on their website. His WIS Facebook fan page has also been removed.
Kuenzie issued a note to staff stating that this was “not how I envisioned the end of a 33-plus year love affair with WIS TV,” according to TVSpy.
Though Kuenzie hasn’t issued any official public statements, he took to Twitter Friday afternoon to respond to folks lamenting his departure.
Thanks Ben. What's it like out there?— Jack Kuenzie (@JKuenzie) December 1, 2017
When Kuenzie’s former WIS colleague Ben Tanner, a once-popular weatherman, wrote on Twitter that he was “Always a HUGE Kuenzie @JKuenzie fan...thanks for the memories and fabulous education for so many years!” Kuenzie responded with thanks and a lighthearted “What’s it like out there?”
Others on Twitter, including former S.C. Gov. Jim Hodges, thanked Kuenzie for his years of journalistic service to the community.
Sad news@jack kuenzie leaving WIS. Real pro. Report: Veteran journalist Jack Kuenzie out at WIS-TV https://t.co/0cesoAaeGW— Jim Hodges (@GovJimHodges) December 1, 2017
Mad respect for @JKuenzie (and not just because he has a photo of us talking on MSNBC on his FB profile). Hate to hear that he's out of a job. Heads up to anyone looking for a good journo and a good guy.— Andy Shain (@AndyShain) December 1, 2017
@JKuenzie, thinking of you. Hurting for you. You're everything that's right about our field.— 100.7 The Point (@PointRadioSC) December 1, 2017
I remember when I started at @wis10 in 2007, @JKuenzie asked me for my birth year. When I answered he gave me a dry smile and said:— Marti Hause (@MHause) December 1, 2017
“I’ve called in sick one time since you were born. (pause) And it was only because I had surgery.”
The best.
Facebook users reacted with dozens of comments expressing sadness over the news.
“He is the only person who I felt gave you the true story,” Facebook user Jeanette Turner wrote on The State’s Facebook post about Kuenzie.
Dozens of others echoed her sentiments.
