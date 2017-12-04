Ernest Finney, former SC Supreme Court chief justice, has died

Former S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Ernest A. Finney Jr., has died, his daughter confirmed Monday.

Nikky Finney told The State newspaper that her father passed Sunday. He served as South Carolina’s first African-American chief justice since Reconstruction. The 86-year-old retired from the court in 2000.

Finney started his career as an educator and went on to become a lawyer specializing in civil rights advocacy and defense.

He represented the Friendship Nine in early 1961 when the students spent a month in a Rock Hill jail after protesting lunch-counter segregation. Many participated in the sit-ins, but nine from Friendship College refused an offer of bail from the NAACP. They did not want to contribute to the coffers of segregationists. Henceforth, “Jail, No Bail” became a rallying cry of the civil rights movement.

Finney also opened a law office in Sumter, the seat of South Carolina’s White Citizens Council, and quickly indicated his willingness to collaborate with others.

Throughout his career he endured overt racism, trusting that the legal system ultimately would work, that the courts were an appropriate place to take the fight for enfranchisement.

In 1972 he was elected to the S.C. House and served on the Judiciary Committee. Four years later, he was elected the state’s first black Circuit Court judge, and then, in 1985, the first black Supreme Court justice since Reconstruction.

He rose to chief justice in 1994.

When Finney retired in 2000, then-senior associate Justice Jean Toal was elected South Carolina’s first female chief justice.

“In addition to being a great judge and lawyer, (Finney) was the most decent man I’ve ever known,” said Toal in a phone interview on Monday. “He set the standard by which we are all judged.”