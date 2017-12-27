Emergency at SC airport where plane reportedly touched down without landing gear

There are reports that an emergency has been declared Wednesday afternoon at a Greenville airport because a plane was forced to land without lowering all of its landing gear.
The pilot landed the plane on the grass near the downtown Greenville airport, according to foxcarolina.com, which reported only the pilot was the lone occupant on the plane.
The pilot is in OK condition, foxcarolina.com reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
#UPDATE: Here's the plane that made hard landing in grass at downtown Greenville airport after right landing gear wouldn't work. Pilot is okay. @GvlPD pic.twitter.com/zxL9PPM7vp— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) December 27, 2017
