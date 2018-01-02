Icy snow plasters a warning sign.
Local

Closings and cancellations across SC in response to extreme winter weather

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 02, 2018 07:29 PM

With severe winter weather expected to affect South Carolina by Wednesday, schools and other organizations around the state are announcing closings, cancellations and changes of plans.

The State will continue to update this list.

If you know of any closings, cancellations, delays or other information you think should be on this list, please write to online@thestate.com.

CLOSED

SCHOOLS

  • Orangeburg District 3
  • Orangeburg District 4
  • Orangeburg District 5
  • Sumter County
  • Laurence Manning Academy
  • Allendale County
  • Bamberg District 1
  • Fairfield County
  • Calhoun County
  • Calhoun Academy
  • Claflin University
  • South Carolina State University

STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICES

  • Beaufort
  • Berkeley
  • Charleston
  • Dorchester
  • Hampton
  • Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor
  • Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island
  • Fort Sumter Visitor Education Center in downtown Charleston
  • Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in Mount Pleasant
  • MUSC classes on the Charleston peninsula (only essential university personnel should report to work)
  • MUSC Health ambulatory clinics
  • Rutledge Tower Operating Room will be closed (all outpatient surgeries have been canceled)

DELAYED OR ALTERED

SCHOOLS

  • Fairfield County schools (one-hour delay)
  • Jasper County schools (open at 11 a.m.)
  • Calhoun County schools (open at 10 a.m., faculty and staff will report at 9 a.m.)
  • Kershaw County schools (two-hour delay)
  • Lee County schools (two-hour delay)
  • Clarendon School District Two (half-day with dismissal starting at 11:10 a.m.)
  • Richland Two high schools (regularly scheduled late-start day)
  • USC Sumter (three-hour delay)
  • Newberry at Coker college basketball doubleheader (moved up from 6 and 8 p.m., to 2 and 4 p.m.)

