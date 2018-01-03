Local

Lexington manufacturer to expand, add 100 jobs

January 03, 2018 06:06 PM

Tidewater Boats, a designer and manufacturer of saltwater boats, is expanding its Lexington County operations to produce larger models, according to the state Department of Commerce.

The company is investing $8.3 million and adding 100 jobs. The company now has about 195 employees.

Founded in 2006, Tidewater Boats uses state-of-the-art marine craftsmanship to design and build some of the most popular saltwater boats in the industry. The company has grown from five models 10 years ago to 24 models today. Boat sizes range from 17 to 32 feet, with more models being designed. Tidewater Boats accommodates a variety of customers by offering plush amenities for the whole family and the tools for the serious fisherman.

The company will construct a satellite facility at 1 Brickyard Road in Lexington to produce its larger models. The site will allow for more modernized, streamlined production, while also freeing up space at Tidewater’s original facility to expand production.

For more information on Tidewater Boats, visit tidewaterboats.com.

The Coordinating Council for Workforce Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

“Our mission is to build a boat that is of great value and worthy of proud ownership,” said Tide Water Boats General Manager Chris Martin. “We accomplish this by utilizing historically-skilled South Carolina craftsmen, the most advanced composite materials available and a classic, distinctive design.”

