Lexington County police help White Knoll student pull off promposal

Asking someone to be a date to a high school prom, better known as a promposal, is getting more involved and elaborate every year.
One Midlands student made sure his promposal was unique by enlisting the aid of local law enforcement.
White Knoll High School student Isaac Nusbaum got an assist from the South Congaree Police Department and Springdale Police Department in his effort to ask Candice Derrick to accompany him to the April 28 event.
Nusbaum hid in the back of officer Eddie Stone's police truck, according to the South Congaree Police Department's Facebook page. Nusbaum was armed with flowers and a sign asking Derrick to be his date.
The only problem? Nusbaum's plan and Stone's execution might have been too realistic for Derrick.
"I may have went just a little too far with with it when I almost made her cry," said Stone, who was accompanied by Springdale Police Department Officer F. Gantt.
Stone described the scenario's setup. It was a fake traffic stop, "with everybody in the know but Candice."
Anyone who has been pulled over can attest that it can be a startling experience. Especially if the only thing you're accused of is being an ideal prom date.
Fortunately, Derrick was quickly clued into the ruse. She found Nusbaum with flowers and a sign adorned with drawings of handcuffs which read, "Will you be my partner N crime and go to prom with me?"
"It was very sweet and of course she said YES," Stone reported.
Stone seemed to be as touched by the promposal as the two White Knoll students. While Nusbaum surely thanked him for his assistance pulling off the perfect promposal, it was Stone who was left with a sense of gratitude.
"I had the privilege and honor to be part of this cute couples promposal," Stone wrote in the Facebook post. "To Isaac and Candice, thank you for letting the Town of South Congaree and myself be part of this special moment for you two."
And who knows, maybe the couple won't have to rent a limo to take them to the prom. They could ask for a police escort.
