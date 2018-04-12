Really? Two Five Points bars in actual fight over which is better. On pay-per-view.

Just after lunch time Thursday, a post was spotted on social media that read: "What happens when there's controversy over who has the best bar in Five Points Columbia, SC? Well, you get two staff members to settle it in the ring."
Thomas Dugas, one of the managers of Bird Dog Bar, and Pat Deeley of Breakers will go toe-to-toe in an actual fight ring in Charlotte on Friday night. Tickets are being sold for the pay-per-view event through www.roughandrowdybrawl.com.
The upcoming event was brought on when Bird Dog won the March Madness bracket for Barstool USC's Best Bar in Five Points. During the Championship Round, Bird Dog and Breakers were head-to-head. The Breakers staff challenged Dugas to enter the Rough N Rowdy fights. He did.
According to the Rough N Rowdy website, each event includes about 40 fights. Each fight is three one-minute rounds. The fights are streamed online for $15.99.
Anyone can sign up to be a fighter (or a ring girl). The posted rules state that the events are for amateurs only, fighters must be between 18-35, pass a pre-flight physical and pay a $50 fee to get into the ring.
You can stream the fight from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte at 7:00 p.m. Friday.
