Mahone named publisher of The State, Island Packet, other Carolinas news sites

Rodney Mahone has been named president and publisher of The State, The Island Packet, The Beaufort Gazette and two other local news sites in the Carolinas.
Mahone has been the regional president and publisher of the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus, Ga., and The (Macon) Telegraph in Georgia. The Georgia papers are owned by the McClatchy Co., as are the other Carolinas sites he will oversee. They include The Herald of Rock Hill and The Charlotte Observer.
"Rodney is a strong and creative leader who has driven innovation and digital transformation in challenging times for local journalism,” said Sara Glines, publisher of McClatchy’s Carolina region. “He is also a catalyst, someone who has thoughtfully combined his entrepreneurial vision, energy and deep commitment to our communities to launch new initiatives and collaborations that have brought together diverse stakeholders and improved lives. The experience and insight he brings will make a significant impact on our business and communities.”
In Charlotte, Mahone will succeed Ann Caulkins, who has been publisher of The Observer for 12 years. Caulkins spent almost 35 years with McClatchy and its predecessor companies, including four years as president and publisher of The State.
“We are so grateful for Ann’s thoughtful and energetic leadership over the past three decades at McClatchy,” Glines said.
Mahone, a lifelong resident of Columbus, Ga., and a 28-year veteran at McClatchy, is an engaged citizen and highly-effective leader, according to a news release from McClatchy.
He was instrumental in the launch of Together Columbus, an innovative, two-year public-private partnership that resulted in a $344,000 investment in the community. As a result of his leadership of this initiative, The Ledger-Enquirer was recognized by Editor & Publisher magazine as one of the 10 newspapers in the United States “That Do It Right.”
"Although Georgia will always be in my heart, I look forward to collaborating with our teams and partners in Charlotte, Columbia, Rock Hill and Hilton Head to continue to produce local journalism that is essential to the communities and business partners we serve,” Mahone said.
He began his career with The Ledger-Enquirer in 1990 in the circulation department. He advanced from outside sales to several leadership roles within the advertising division, including vice president of advertising in 2009.
As an advertising executive, he was an American Advertising Federation Silver Medal Award winner and served as president of the Ad Federation of Columbus. Mahone is a 2012 alumni of Leadership Georgia, served on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus, the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation and chaired the board of directors for United Way and New Birth Outreach Church.
He also chaired the local United Way Campaign in 2012. Currently, he serves on the boards of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, United Way and Columbus Technical College Foundation, and is working with the implementation team for the Regional Prosperity Initiative. He is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Rotary Club of Columbus.
He will begin his new role in June.
Comments