5-year-old girl hit by traffic on I-20, dies after Lexington County accident

A 5-year-old South Carolina girl has died from injuries suffered in an April 27 car wreck on Interstate 20 in Lexington County.
T’liyah Lebronah-Janae Bell, 5, of Aiken, was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Thursday, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed Friday in a news release.
Bell was struck by a vehicle on I-20 West near mile marker 57 shortly before 1 a.m. April 27, according to Fisher, who released this statement about the circumstances of the accident: "The vehicle in which Miss Bell was a passenger hydroplaned, struck a shoulder barrier, turned around and began slowly traveling into oncoming traffic because the cruise control became stuck.
"The driver and an adult occupant of the vehicle were able to extract Miss Bell who they placed against the shoulder barrier away from traffic flow. While they worked to extract a second child from the vehicle, Miss Bell wandered into the roadway and was struck by another vehicle."
The driver of that vehicle stopped right away and helped render aid, according to the statement.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
