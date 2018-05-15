An escaped kangaroo is hopping around this SC county, officials say

A kangaroo is on the loose in McCormick County, emergency officials said Tuesday morning.
Details about how the marsupial got loose were not immediately available.
"Please do not try to catch or play with the Kangaroo in Clarks Hill," McCormick County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post around 8:30 a.m. "The Sheriff's office and the owner are aware that he is out and hopping/jumping" along S.C. 28.
There is no state law that prohibits someone from owning a kangaroo, according to Capt. Robert McCullough of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Clarks Hill is located near the Georgia state line, about 80 miles west of Columbia.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments