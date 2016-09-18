Suspect in home invasion hospitalized after being attacked by occupants

The suspect in a home invasion ended up hospitalized after being attacked by the occupants on Sunday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Lincolnshire North Drive, not far from the intersection of Crane Church and Fairfield roads, said public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.
The suspect allegedly forced his way inside with a weapon, but was injured after being attacked by the multiple occupants, said Wilson, adding the suspect fled, but was found by detectives on the 200 block, and was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
