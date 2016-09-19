Adult man and woman found dead in Gaston residence

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is reporting two people were found dead in a Gaston home on Monday.
The bodies of an adult man and woman, both in their late 50s, were discovered about 5:20 p.m. at a home in Stapleford Court in Gaston, public information officer Capt. Adam Myrick said.
A neighbor called requesting a welfare check after not seeing the man or woman in a while, according to Myrick, who couldn’t release much information because the investigation was just starting.
“It’s the early stages of the investigation and it wouldn’t be proper to speculate at this time,” said Myrick, who was unable to verify if the man and woman were residents of the home, or if their deaths were caused by criminal activity or the result of an accident.
Detectives from the Major Crimes unit were helping with the investigation, along with crime scene investigators, said Myrick, adding the Lexington County coroner was also on the scene and would be the one to determine the causes of death.
