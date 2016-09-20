Video shows Richland deputy interfering in son’s arrest in Kershaw

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has released dash cam video showing a Richland County deputy interfering with her son’s Sept. 6 arrest.
Lisa Grazioli, a Richland school resource officer, was charged with hindering officers after she arrived on the scene of a Kershaw County incident involving her son, Victor Manuel Ortiz Jr. Her son was charged by Kershaw deputies with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle without registration and license.
In the video, Oritz can be heard refusing to get out of his vehicle in this exchange with a Kershaw deputy:
Deputy: Go ahead and turn your vehicle off for me.
Oritz: For what?
Deputy: For what? Because I asked you too, that’s for what. Next question is, how about you step out of the vehicle for me?
Oritz: For what?
Deputy: Because I asked you to, sir.
After several minutes, footage shows Grazioli arriving in a Richland County patrol vehicle with her blue lights on. She can be heard having this exchange with the Kershaw deputy:
Grazioli: Why does he have to step out of the vehicle?
Deputy: Because I’ve asked him to step out of the vehicle.
Grazioli: OK, but if he refuses, then I mean it’s just for headlights not being on.
Deputy: No. He crossed the line. There is a possibility he may be DUI. OK? I don’t think that your sheriff would be very happy with you being involved with one of our situations.
Oritz was not charged with DUI after the arrest.
A heated exchange occurred a bit later in the video, as another Kershaw deputy tried to get Grazioli to go back to her vehicle.
Deputy: Ma’am are you with Richland County?
Grazioli: Yes sir, I am.
Deputy: You need to go back to your vehicle. This is Kershaw County. This is my county.
Grazioli: I understand that but this is my son.
Deputy: I don’t care. This is my county.
Oritz: Get out of her face, bruh.
Soon after that, Kershaw deputies physically removed Oritz from his car and arrested him, the video shows.
Grazioli was disciplined by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, but officials declined to disclose what form that discipline took. She recently resumed normal duties, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said.
