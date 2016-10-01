Woman stabbed in strip club bathroom, refuses treatment, Richland deputies say

A woman was stabbed in a strip club bathroom early Saturday morning but would not allow emergency responders to treat her, Richland County Sheriff’s deputies say.
Deputies arrived at Thee Whiskey Tavern on Zimalcrest Drive, just off Bush River Road, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
A woman had been stabbed in the upper body inside the women’s restroom, deputies say. But, they say, she refused treatment by EMS workers and said a friend would drive her to a hospital.
Sheriff’s investigators checked at local hospitals and say the victim never arrived at any of them.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-CRIME-SC.
Comments