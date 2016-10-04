Crime & Courts

October 4, 2016 8:30 AM

Security guard mugged at Columbia truck stop, report says

By Glen Luke Flanagan

gflanagan@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A security guard was attacked and robbed Wednesday at a Columbia truck stop, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.

Police responded to 7400 Wilson Boulevard, just off Interstate 20, at about 11:30 p.m. A store employee told law enforcement that the store’s security guard had been attacked by two people – an unknown man and woman – and was laying unconscious in the 18-wheeler parking lot, according to the report.

The guard’s mace, radio and car keys were stolen, according to the report.

