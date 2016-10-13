Richland recreation board denies pay to director accused of sexually exploiting workers

The suspended director of the Richland County Recreation Commission, James Brown III, can no longer draw his $151,800 pay, now that he has been indicted for misconduct in office.
The formal charges against Brown, made public Wednesday, say he “used his position as executive director to coerce and attempt to coerce female employees into having sexual contact with him.
Brown has been on voluntary paid leave since July, not long after a majority of the 17-member Richland state legislative delegation called on the commission’s board to suspend him.
But Thursday’s announcement made it clear that Brown is now formally suspended and will no longer draw one of the highest salaries in county government.
The legislative delegation has no controlling authority over the seven-member board, but it does recommend to the governor who should be on the board. The governor normally follows the recommendations.
A statement released Thursday by commission board chair J. Marie Brown said Brown had been suspended without pay.
“As this is a legal matter, the Richland County Recreation Commission has no further comment other than Mr. Brown is entitled to defend these allegations and under our constitution is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
In her statement, Brown noted “there are no charges against the commission.”
Brown’s one-paragraph indictment, signed Wednesday by S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, said Brown misused his position as executive director of the Recreation Commission from 2012 to mid-2016.
The indictment did not say exactly how many female employees Brown had allegedly forced himself on.
Wilson’s office will prosecute the case. No trial date has been set.
The commission oversees a Richland County youth and adult sports empire of numerous programs and 40 public facilities, which include swimming pools, summer camps and an 18-hole golf course. It received $13.3 million last year from the county government and also generates revenue streams from its activities.
According to the commission’s website, its core values are “honesty, trust, respect, caring and integrity.”
