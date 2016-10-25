Burglary suspect caught in Lexington County restaurant cooler

A Columbia man surrendered to deputies inside a walk-in cooler after officials say he tripped a burglar alarm at a Lexington County restaurant.
Michael Davis, 33, of Columbia, was arrested Monday morning at Zorba’s Greek Restaurant on Saint Andrews Road, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
“Deputies responded to the alarm and found a door pried open,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A K-9 unit responded to sweep the building and the suspect gave up a short time later while hiding inside a cooler.”
Police found cash on Davis – as well as tools used to break into the restaurant, according to the sheriff’s department.
Davis has been charged with grand larceny, second degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was released from the Lexington County Detention Center after posting a $66,000 bond, the sheriff’s department said.
