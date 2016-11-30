When David Hennion went in to pay for his gas, he left his keys in the truck but didn’t think his truck and his 2-year-old Labrador Retriever inside were in danger.
When he came out of the Circle K gas station at 2208 C Airport Blvd. at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, he saw his truck pulling out onto the road, making a getaway.
Hennion and his girlfriend posted a plea for the dog’s return on Chasing Tails Pet Patrol on Facebook, where people put up lost and found animal reports.
“She has yellowish/brown eyes, a pink nose, a red collar with paw prints and her front toe nails are painted red. She's 2 years old and is in heat. Please contact me if you see her. We don't care about the truck but want our baby back!”
The Springdale, S.C., police department urged people to be on the lookout for a 2008 white Ford F-150 4-door truck with SC tag # EYQ792 last seen traveling east on Airport Boulevard.
“The victim’s yellow Labrador, Sandy, was in the vehicle during the time that it was stolen along with several firearms,” Springdale police chief Kevin Cornett said in a release.
Anyone with information about the location of Sandy or the stolen truck was asked to call the Springdale Police Department at 803-796-3160 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text CRIMES (274637) and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information, or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click the red “Submit a tip” tab.
Comments